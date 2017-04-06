.com | Man caught with 7kg of cocaine...

.com | Man caught with 7kg of cocaine at OR Tambo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: News24

Johannesburg A man appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle 7kg of cocaine through OR Tambo International Airport, the Hawks said. Segundo Melendez Damacina, 40, was arrested on Wednesday evening, before he was able to board a flight to Maputo, Mozambique, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC