.com | Man caught with 7kg of cocaine at OR Tambo

Johannesburg A man appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle 7kg of cocaine through OR Tambo International Airport, the Hawks said. Segundo Melendez Damacina, 40, was arrested on Wednesday evening, before he was able to board a flight to Maputo, Mozambique, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

