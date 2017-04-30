Car crash kills 5, injures 9 in north...

Car crash kills 5, injures 9 in northern Mozambique

At least 5 people were killed and 9 others injured in northern Mozambique's Nampula province on Sunday, local media reported. According to a report by Radio Mozambique, a bus from the municipal authorities was transporting its employees when it was hit by another bus belonging to a private transportation company.

