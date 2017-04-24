AIM Reports issue no. 545

AIM Reports issue no. 545

Read more: Mozambique News Agency

President Filipe Nyusi on 24 April defended the withdrawal of subsidies on such goods as fuel and wheat flour, arguing that the economic situation of the country made this move imperative. Speaking at a meeting with the Mozambican community resident in Botswana, President Nyusi explained that "for years and years we were handing out impossible subsidies, and later it would just not be sustainable.

