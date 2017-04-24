AIM Reports issue no. 545
President Filipe Nyusi on 24 April defended the withdrawal of subsidies on such goods as fuel and wheat flour, arguing that the economic situation of the country made this move imperative. Speaking at a meeting with the Mozambican community resident in Botswana, President Nyusi explained that "for years and years we were handing out impossible subsidies, and later it would just not be sustainable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mozambique News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC