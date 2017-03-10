Yet Again, No Mo Ibrahim Prize Awarded

Yet Again, No Mo Ibrahim Prize Awarded

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: CFR.org

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Founder and Chair Mo Ibrahim looks out into the audience as he and Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi participate in a panel discussion on investment during the U.S.-Africa Business Forum in Washington August 5, 2014. In February, the Ibrahim foundation announced that, yet again, it would not be awarding it's famed Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC