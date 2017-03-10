Yet Again, No Mo Ibrahim Prize Awarded
Mo Ibrahim Foundation Founder and Chair Mo Ibrahim looks out into the audience as he and Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi participate in a panel discussion on investment during the U.S.-Africa Business Forum in Washington August 5, 2014. In February, the Ibrahim foundation announced that, yet again, it would not be awarding it's famed Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership .
