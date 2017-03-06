Visitor from Mozambique arrested with...

Visitor from Mozambique arrested with 7 kilos of illegal rhino horn

28 min ago Read more: The Standard

A man arriving in Hong Kong from Maputo, Mozambique via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has been arrested with 7 kilograms of rhino horns worth HK$1.4 million at Hong Kong International Airport, customs said. Customs officers intercepted the 21-year-old male passenger this afternoon.

