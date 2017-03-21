Vale says near deal with Mitsui for stake in Mozambique coal mine
Vale says it is nearing the conclusion of a deal to sell a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui , culminating nearly three years of talks. Vale says it expects to receive a $733M initial payment from Mitsui from the equity sale by the end of this month, and receive $2.7B more after the financing for the mine project and transportation system is concluded; Mitsui would have an option to transfer the stake back to Vale if financing is not completed by December.
