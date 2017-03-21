Vale says near deal with Mitsui for s...

Vale says near deal with Mitsui for stake in Mozambique coal mine

Wednesday Mar 15

Vale says it is nearing the conclusion of a deal to sell a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui , culminating nearly three years of talks. Vale says it expects to receive a $733M initial payment from Mitsui from the equity sale by the end of this month, and receive $2.7B more after the financing for the mine project and transportation system is concluded; Mitsui would have an option to transfer the stake back to Vale if financing is not completed by December.

Chicago, IL

