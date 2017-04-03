Vale: Is The Market Pricing In A Potential Correction In Iron Ore Prices?
Vale will receive part of the proceeds from its deal with Mitsui regarding partial sales of its stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor. This will aid in deleveraging, add liquidity, and assist in the expansion of Vale's coal operations to better diversify its product base.
