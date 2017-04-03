UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale sells stake in...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale sells stake in Moatize coal mine to Mitsui

Monday Mar 27

File photo: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has wrapped up the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security filing.

Chicago, IL

