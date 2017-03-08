The story of a four-day miracle

The story of a four-day miracle

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Iol.co.za

The sudden change in SA's water situation has all the hallmarks of science fiction with a touch of divine intervention, writes Themba Khumalo. The sudden rise of water levels at the Vaal and Bloemhof dams this week is a miracle that has left water scientists and hydrologists scratching their heads for answers.

