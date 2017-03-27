Stunning and safe Mozambique: The nex...

Stunning and safe Mozambique: The next must-go destination

Saturday Mar 25

The white sand beaches often have more coconut palms swaying around their fringes than people on them, while the great swaths of turquoise ocean are unbroken but for pristine coral reefs and the odd billowing sail of a dhow sweeping majestically past. The towns, villages and cities have graceful old colonial-style architecture, castles, forts and old merchants' mansions.

