Southern Africa: Burundi Keeps Knocking At SADC's Door
The Southern African Development Community may not seem such an exclusive club to many of its own citizens. After all, a few of its members - Swaziland and Zimbabwe spring to mind - systematically violate the club's ostensible rules, regarding respect for democracy, the rule of law and governance especially, without evident fear of expulsion.
