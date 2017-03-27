Southern Africa: Burundi Keeps Knocki...

Southern Africa: Burundi Keeps Knocking At SADC's Door

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Southern African Development Community may not seem such an exclusive club to many of its own citizens. After all, a few of its members - Swaziland and Zimbabwe spring to mind - systematically violate the club's ostensible rules, regarding respect for democracy, the rule of law and governance especially, without evident fear of expulsion.

Chicago, IL

