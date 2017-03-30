Sasol Receives Best Corporate Taxpayer Award in Mozambique for Second Time
At the event, the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company received first place in the IRPC payable on profit category, ROMPCO is a joint venture between Sasol, Companhia Mocambicana de Gasoduto S.A , and South African Gas Development Company Limited . Additionally, Central Termica de Ressano Garcia was awarded first prize in the overall best tax payer in the medium tax payers' group.
