Plane crashes in eastern Zimbabwe, 6 people killed

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Fox News

The Herald newspaper reported that an eight-seater plane crashed in the mountainous Vumba area, a picturesque tourist area in eastern Zimbabwe, near the border with Mozambique. The newspaper said four of the dead are directors of a local transport company who were coming from a business meeting in Mozambique's port city of Beira.

