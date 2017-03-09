Permanent MH370 memorial to be built in Perth: Aussie gov't

A permanent memorial to honor the 239 passengers and crew who were on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be built in Perth as soon as possible, Australia's Transport Minister Darren Chester revealed overnight. After attending a remembrance service on Wednesday afternoon -- the third anniversary of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 jet, Chester announced the permanent memorial would be built in Perth, the closest major city to where the stricken jetliner is thought to be, somewhere in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.