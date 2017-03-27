'No need to change land clauses'

Sachs was addressing those gathered at the Luthuli Museum in KwaDukuza for a public lecture and exhibition opening, which centred on Chief Albert Luthuli, Oliver Tambo and the 27 clauses of the Bill of Rights. Daughter of Chief Albert Luthuli Dr Albertina Luthuli introducing Judge Albert Sachs when visited the Luthuli Museum at Groutville kwaDukuza on Humans right day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.