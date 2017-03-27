New RoleFlanagan takes hands-on role at Battery Minerals

New RoleFlanagan takes hands-on role ...

New Role

15 hrs ago

Former Atlas Iron boss David Flanagan will take a hands-on role at Battery Minerals as the company moves from explorer to producer with its graphite project in Mozambique. Mr Flanagan will move from non-executive chairman to executive chairman, assuming day-to-day management responsibility for the company across all its operational and corporate initiatives.

Chicago, IL

