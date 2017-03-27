New RoleFlanagan takes hands-on role at Battery Minerals
Former Atlas Iron boss David Flanagan will take a hands-on role at Battery Minerals as the company moves from explorer to producer with its graphite project in Mozambique. Mr Flanagan will move from non-executive chairman to executive chairman, assuming day-to-day management responsibility for the company across all its operational and corporate initiatives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
