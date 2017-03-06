Mozambique: Sasol Reacts to Suspension of Foreign Workers

Reacting to the suspenson of 34 of its foreign workers in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, the South African petrochemical company Sasol has denied that it is in violation of Mozambican labour legislation. Last week, the General Inspectorate of Labour in the Labour Ministry announced that it had suspended 34 foreigners, 17 of them South Africans, who were supposedly working illegally at the Sasol gas processing centre in Temane.

