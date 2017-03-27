Mozambique: Nation, Germany Sign Coop...

Mozambique: Nation, Germany Sign Cooperation Agreements

Mozambique and Germany on Friday in Maputo signed technical and financial accords establishing support for the sectors of education, sustainable economic development, and public finances. The accords were signed by Mozambican Foreign Minister Oldemiro Baloi and the German ambassador Detlev Wolter.

Chicago, IL

