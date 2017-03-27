Mozambique: Nation Defaults on Proindicus Payment
The security-related Mozambican company Proindicus this week failed to make a payment of 119.2 million US dollars that was due on the loan it took out, with an illicit government guarantee, from the bank Credit Suisse in 2014. The government did not step in to assist what is effectively a bankrupt company.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
