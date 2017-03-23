Mozambique: Kroll Audit Deadline Extended By a Further Month
The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office on Friday announced a further extension of the deadline for the audit into the three security-related companies, Ematum , Proindicus and MAM . The PGR has hired the London office of the US company Kroll, reputedly the foremost forensic audit company in the world, to carry out the audit, which is being financed by the Swedish Embassy.
