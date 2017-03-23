Mozambique: Kroll Audit Deadline Exte...

Mozambique: Kroll Audit Deadline Extended By a Further Month

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office on Friday announced a further extension of the deadline for the audit into the three security-related companies, Ematum , Proindicus and MAM . The PGR has hired the London office of the US company Kroll, reputedly the foremost forensic audit company in the world, to carry out the audit, which is being financed by the Swedish Embassy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC