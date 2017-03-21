Mozambique: Control Stamps Obligatory for Tobacco
In an attempt to stamp out contraband, the Mozambican Tax Authority has banned the production, import and sale of tobacco products that do not carry an official control stamp. This measure has been in force since Friday, and was announced by AT chairperson, Amelia Nakhare, when she visited the Maputo factory of British American Tobacco , where she witnessed the production of packets of cigarettes bearing the stamp.
