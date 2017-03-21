Mozambique cholera outbreak infects o...

Mozambique cholera outbreak infects over 1,200

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: New Vision

Four of Mozambique's 13 provinces have been affected since the infection spread from the capital Maputo on January 5, deputy director of public health Benigna Matsinhe told a press conference. Mozambique is battling a cholera outbreak that has infected 1,222 people and killed two, the country's health ministry said Tuesday, warning that it has been unable to slow its spread.

Chicago, IL

