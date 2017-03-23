Mozambican campaigners demand cancellation of secret debt

Campaigners in Mozambique have called for secret debts to be cancelled before the IMF lends to the country again, alongside a range of measures including public disclosure of the audit into the debts, mechanisms to hold leaders accountable for actions and greater tax collection from megaprojects in the country. In a statement signed by 35 organisations in Mozambique, and supported by 31 international organisations, the groups say: "The only sustainable way out of Mozambique's economic crisis is through far greater transparency in borrowing and lending, and ensuring that any adjustment falls on those who are able to pay, and that Mozambique does not get trapped by an unpayable debt burden."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.