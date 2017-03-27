Mauritius: Govt and Norway Discuss Ways to Expand Bilateral Cooperation
This was at the fore of discussions this afternoon during a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Norway to Mauritius with residence in Maputo, Mozambique, Ms Anne Lene Dale, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. In a statement, the Norwegian Ambassador expressed satisfaction regarding her fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister and also for her first visit to Mauritius.
