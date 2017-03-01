Man bust with gold bars worth R8m at ...

Man bust with gold bars worth R8m at OR Tambo

Thursday Mar 2

A man has been arrested with 16.8 kilogrammes of gold bars with an estimated value of R8 million at the OR Tambo International Airport, the South African Revenue Services said on Thursday. "The passenger was in transit from Maputo, Mozambique, to Dubai [on Monday].

Chicago, IL

