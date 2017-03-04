I was born in a tree and below the tr...

I was born in a tree and below the tree were crocodiles

A blessing in disguise Rosita Mabuiango was born in a tree 17 years ago during floods in Mozambique in 2000. Her images draped in dirty linen moments after she and her mother were hoisted to safety by a helicopter touched the world, helping raise funds for tens of thousands of flood victims.

