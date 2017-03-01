Grindrod's attributable loss reaches R1.91bn

Listed integrated logistics service supplier Grindrod has reported an increased loss for the year to December and acquired a 75 percent interest in Nacala Intermodal Terminal Investments in Mozambique for R46.7 million. Alan Olivier, the chief executive of Grindrod, said yesterday that the acquisition was made to obtain a majority share in the existing container depot outside the Port of Nacala in Mozambique, which would serve as an anchor point for the integrated logistics supply chain in the Nacala corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.