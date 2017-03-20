.com | Top Africa stories: Ghana, Zim, Moz

.com | Top Africa stories: Ghana, Zim...

Twenty students died after trees fell on them while swimming in a river during a storm in Ghana, emergency officials said Sunday. Ghana National Fire Service spokesperson Prince Billy Anaglate said the "unusual incident" happened on Sunday afternoon, when a group of high school students were swimming at the Kintampo waterfalls, a popular tourist destination in the Brong-Ahafo region.

