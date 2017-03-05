.com | Josinah's fight for justice

Barefoot and in a dress drenched in blood flowing from her right eye, Josina Machel the daughter of former first lady Graa Machel was on her knees pleading for help at a public hospital in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. Not even her family name could help her jump the queue even in this emergency.

