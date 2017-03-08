Australian Firm Announces Graphite Di...

Australian Firm Announces Graphite Discovery In Mozambique

Australian mining company Mustang Resources Limited has announced the discovery of high-grade graphite at its Caula project in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado. According to a media statement issued by the Australian Securities Exchange-listed company, "spectacular grades of up to 26 per cent Total Graphitic Carbon demonstrate potential for Caula to become a low-cost supplier to the lithium battery industry."

