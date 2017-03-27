At least five feared dead in Zimbabwe...

At least five feared dead in Zimbabwe plane crash

At least five people are feared to have been killed when a small aircraft crashed Monday in Zimbabwe near the border with Mozambique, Mozambican officials said. Six people, including two crew members, were on board the plane which was flying from Mozambique's port city of Beira to Mutare on Zimbabwe's eastern border.

