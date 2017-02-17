Tropical cyclone Dineo pounds Mozambique, nears SA

Along with the havoc wreaked by tropical storm Dineo, Mozambique has also been hit by a cholera epidemic, with 216 confirmed cases of the diarrhoeal disease and one death in three cities, radio station VOA Portugues reported on Thursday. Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says in KwaZulu-Natal the rain is as severe as was expected.

