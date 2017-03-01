Tanzania: One of Deportees From Mozambique Dies
Mr Salala said Ms Greyson crossed the Kilambo Border Post, while in a critical condition and was rushed to hospital. Some of those, who were deported complained that their passports were seized by the Mozambican authorities, who also ignored the fact that some of them owned movable and immovable assets in Mozambique.
