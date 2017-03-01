Suspended sentence for man who blinde...

Suspended sentence for man who blinded Josina Machel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Iol.co.za

A Maputo court on Tuesday sentenced the man who blinded Josina Machel, daughter of Mozambique's first President, Samora Machel and of former Education Minister Graa Machel, to a prison sentence of three years and four months . The man, Rofino Licuco, a wealthy Maputo businessman, was Josina's boyfriend between 2012 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC