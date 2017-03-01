Suspended sentence for man who blinded Josina Machel

A Maputo court on Tuesday sentenced the man who blinded Josina Machel, daughter of Mozambique's first President, Samora Machel and of former Education Minister Graa Machel, to a prison sentence of three years and four months . The man, Rofino Licuco, a wealthy Maputo businessman, was Josina's boyfriend between 2012 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.