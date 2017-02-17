South Africa: Flash Floods, Rain Warn...

South Africa: Flash Floods, Rain Warning for Large Parts of SA

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The South African Weather Service has cautioned that the rainy weather experienced over the weekend is set to continue throughout the week. The aftermath of the tropical depression, ex-Dineo, is still being felt since it first made landfall in southern Mozambique last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC