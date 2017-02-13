Mozambique: U.S. Forensic Firm Given Extra Month to Complete Audit

The US company Kroll, reputedly the foremost forensic audit company in the world, has requested, and been granted, a further month to complete its audit of the quasi-public Mozambican companies Pro-indicus, Ematum and MAM . When last year the London branch of Kroll was hired to undertake the international, independent audit of the three companies it was initially given 90 days to complete the task.

