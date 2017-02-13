Mozambique: U.S. Forensic Firm Given ...

Mozambique: U.S. Forensic Firm Given Extra Month to Complete Audit

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The US company Kroll, reputedly the foremost forensic audit company in the world, has requested, and been granted, a further month to complete its audit of the quasi-public Mozambican companies Pro-indicus, Ematum and MAM . When last year the London branch of Kroll was hired to undertake the international, independent audit of the three companies it was initially given 90 days to complete the task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Iran
  3. Toyota
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC