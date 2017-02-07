Mozambique: Petrol Supplies Being Nor...

Mozambique: Petrol Supplies Being Normalised, Importing Company Claims

Imopetro, the Mozambican company that manages fuel imports, on Monday insisted that the supply of petrol is being normalized in the central and northern provinces. This statement, issued on Monday afternoon, was the first time Imopetro had said anything at all about the deepening fuel crisis in several Mozambican cities.

Chicago, IL

