Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Integrated Rural Development Project

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Friday that "Sustenta" , the government's integrated agriculture and natural resource project, is unequivocal proof that rural development is at the centre of the government's activity. Speaking in Ribaue district, in the northern province of Nampula, at the official launch of "Sustenta", Nyusi stressed that his government is committed to creating equal opportunities for all Mozambicans.

