Mozambique: Kroll Given an Extra Month for Audit, as Pressure Grows to Renounce Debt

22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As predicted, Kroll has asked for more time for its forensic audit of the three companies involved in the $2 bn secret loan scandal. The Attorney General's office announced Monday that it has given Kroll an extra month, until 31 March.

