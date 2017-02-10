Mozambique has not approached Paris c...

Mozambique has not approached Paris club for debt relief -FinMin

Friday Feb 3

Feb 3 Mozambique's finance ministry said on Friday it had not approached the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations for debt relief, the country's finance ministry said in a statement. "The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Mozambique wishes to deny recent rumors in the media erroneously reporting that the Republic has approached the Paris Club for debt relief," the statement said, without giving any further details.

Chicago, IL

