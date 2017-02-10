Mozambique has not approached Paris club for debt relief -FinMin
Feb 3 Mozambique's finance ministry said on Friday it had not approached the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations for debt relief, the country's finance ministry said in a statement. "The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Mozambique wishes to deny recent rumors in the media erroneously reporting that the Republic has approached the Paris Club for debt relief," the statement said, without giving any further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns...
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ...
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ...
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC