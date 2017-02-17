Mozambique: Child 'Killed By Falling Tree', As Cyclone Dineo Hits
A child has been killed by a falling tree in the southern town of Massinga, as cyclone Dineo hit Mozambique, a report said on Thursday. This came amid reports suggesting that at least four people have already been killed by the cyclone since hitting the southern African country late on Wednesday, BBC said.
