Mozambique: Bus Workers' Strike Called Off

Maputo bus workers, who had gone on strike on Thursday, went back to work on Saturday after an intervention by their own trade union committee. Some of the drivers and fare collectors working for the municipal bus company refused to work after the company's board of directors issued a statement on Thursday revoking overtime payments for working on public holidays.

Chicago, IL

