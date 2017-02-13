Mozambique Bank Plans New Rate as Foreign-Currency Curb Ends
Mozambique's central bank will introduce a prime lending rate in two months and immediately removed a curb on how much citizens can spend overseas using their bank cards. The introduction of the new rate on April 15 "is intended to strengthen the mechanism for the formation of interest rates on the market as a whole and to make it more transparent," Governor Rogerio Zandamela told reporters Monday in the capital, Maputo.
