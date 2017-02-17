Intense cyclone barrels towards Mozam...

Intense cyclone barrels towards Mozambique

Tuesday Feb 14

A powerful cyclone is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds, meteorologists have warned. Severe tropical storm Dineo is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, meteorologists have warned.

