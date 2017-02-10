Gov't to revisit Maputo Report - Asiamah
Minister Designate for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah has stated that as part of measures to fight corruption at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, he will revisit the 2011 Maputo Committee's report. The nominee who described the report as damning said the event surrounding the 2011 All Africa Games held in Maputo was as an example of the perceived corruption at the Ministry.
