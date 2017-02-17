Government warns communities to be on...

Government warns communities to be on high alert for #Dineo

South Africa is set to experience severe storms and heavy rains starting from Thursday until Sunday, the South African Weather Service said in a warning it issued in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dineo. "The Tropical Storm is expected to hit the coast of Mozambique on February 15, 2017 accompanied by high seas, strong winds, storms and heavy rain," said the SA Weather Service in a statement issued by the Government Communications on behalf of the Department of Cooperative Governance .

