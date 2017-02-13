Gemfields Emerald Production Slumps
Gemfields said production of emerald and beryl dropped 43 percent in the final three months of last year as the company mined a lower-grade zone of its Kagem deposit in Zambia. Output fell to 4.7 million carats in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 that ended December 31, the miner reported.
