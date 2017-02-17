.com | WATCH: Killed by Dineo, a dolp...

.com | WATCH: Killed by Dineo, a dolphin lies alone on windswept Moz coast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News24

A pod of dolphins beached by tropical storm Dineo on the coast of Mozambique were spinner dolphins, a lodge says. Rescuers from Cashew Lodge Inhassoro battled in the early hours of Thursday to return the 16 dolphins to the sea, sloshing water over them and swimming them out to sea in a desperate attempt to keep them alive, the lodge said on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC