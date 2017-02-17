.com | WATCH: Killed by Dineo, a dolphin lies alone on windswept Moz coast
A pod of dolphins beached by tropical storm Dineo on the coast of Mozambique were spinner dolphins, a lodge says. Rescuers from Cashew Lodge Inhassoro battled in the early hours of Thursday to return the 16 dolphins to the sea, sloshing water over them and swimming them out to sea in a desperate attempt to keep them alive, the lodge said on Facebook.
