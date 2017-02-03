.com | Mozambique peace talks to resume minus foreign mediators

.com | Mozambique peace talks to resu...

Mozambique peace talks to resume minus foreign mediators

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said on Friday a fresh round of peace talks aimed at ending a low-level conflict between government and Renamo rebels would resume soon, but without international mediation. Mediators from the European Union had overseen the initial stages of the talks that began last July, but they left the country in December without securing a truce.

