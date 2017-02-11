.com | At least one dead, 20 missing after boat sinks on Mozambique river

.com | At least one dead, 20 missing ...

At least one person died and 20 others were reported missing after a makeshift boat sank on a river in northern Mozambique on Saturday, national media said. Another four people safely survived the sinking of the boat which plies the Chipaca river from Quelimane, the capital of the Zambezia province, Radio Mozambique reported.

